JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to “Overweight”

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $116.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Shares of IRTC opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $16,615,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $13,200,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

