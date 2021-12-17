JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21.

