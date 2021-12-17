JulSwap (JULD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.38 million and $1.14 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.24 or 0.08288900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.38 or 1.00540874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.