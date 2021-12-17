Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $187,481.25.

On Friday, November 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60.

JNPR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.64. 9,623,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.