Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $264.85

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.85 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 248.80 ($3.29). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 253 ($3.34), with a volume of 6,166,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 248.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,181,213.48).

About Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

