K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$33.36 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a market cap of C$369.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

