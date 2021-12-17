Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of KALU stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.