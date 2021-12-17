Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -101.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.