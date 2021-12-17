Kattana 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $10.08 or 0.00021752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and $1.05 million worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 98.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00053655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.08309608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00077318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,243.34 or 0.99836875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,880 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

