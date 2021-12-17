KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.14% of KB Home worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $43.17 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

