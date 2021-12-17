KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $45.36 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.