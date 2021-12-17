Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to “Outperform”

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.