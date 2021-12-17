Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $131.11 million and $20.13 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $655.54 or 0.01409676 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

