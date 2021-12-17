Keith J. Sullivan Purchases 80,000 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Keith J. Sullivan bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,695. Venus Concept Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $77.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

