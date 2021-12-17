Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of COCO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,287. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COCO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.