Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) vs. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Head to Head Review

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equity Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Bancshares $181.58 million 3.00 -$74.97 million $3.69 8.77 Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.92 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54

Kentucky Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Bancshares 28.88% 12.97% 1.27% Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00%

Dividends

Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Equity Bancshares pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

