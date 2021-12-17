Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €65.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

Shares of ETR:SHL traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €64.94 ($72.97). 1,002,375 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.36.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

