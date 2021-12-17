Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.31

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.31 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 113.75 ($1.50). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.52), with a volume of 69,030 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £203.37 million and a P/E ratio of 35.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

