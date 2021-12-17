Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

