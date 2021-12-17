Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.36. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.