Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

