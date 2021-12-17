KeyCorp Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

MasTec stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 208.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MasTec by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

