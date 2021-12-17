KeyFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,348.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $6,348.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.38 or 0.08323828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.80 or 1.00244033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

