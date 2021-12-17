Khoury Mohammad El Buys 50,000 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTNT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 837,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Quotient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quotient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quotient by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

