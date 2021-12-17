Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $19,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $270,982,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

