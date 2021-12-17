Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Reaches $0.0209 on Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $709,861.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00053073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.66 or 0.08072047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,131.60 or 1.00100593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

