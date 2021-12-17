Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,855,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 296,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.91. 357,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,352,091. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

