Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $806,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.91. 24,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.04 and its 200-day moving average is $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 194.06%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.