Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,950. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

