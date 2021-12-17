Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.70

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 10023120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.