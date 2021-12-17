Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 380,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,138,198 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.41.

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,444 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

