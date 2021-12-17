Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.