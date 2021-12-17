Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 715,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

