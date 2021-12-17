Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.04. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

