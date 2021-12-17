Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0758 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $46.94 million and $1.20 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.95 or 0.00411683 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,148,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

