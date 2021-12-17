Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.84 ($14.43).

Several analysts have issued reports on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

KCO opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €7.13 ($8.01) and a 52-week high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.80 and its 200-day moving average is €11.27.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

