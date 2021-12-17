Knighted Pastures Llc Buys 85,706 Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 85,706 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $162,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 94,910 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $171,787.10.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

NASDAQ AESE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,475. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AESE. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.