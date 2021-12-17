Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

KNRRY stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

