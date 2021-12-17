Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $85.96. 5,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 283,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total transaction of $694,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,261,168. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.