Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kohl’s worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

KSS stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

