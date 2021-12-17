Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($212.36) to €195.00 ($219.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.56.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

