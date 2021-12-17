Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,210,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 15th total of 9,224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 351.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.