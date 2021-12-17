Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

