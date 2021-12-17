Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 33,420 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.