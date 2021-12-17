Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BA stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
About Boeing
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
