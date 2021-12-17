Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

BA stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

