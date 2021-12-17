Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

