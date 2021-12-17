Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,586 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

J stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

