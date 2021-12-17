Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $160.06 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.