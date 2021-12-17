Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,322,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,172,000 after buying an additional 955,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

