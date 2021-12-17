Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $216.42 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $221.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

