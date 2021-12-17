Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.